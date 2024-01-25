Chelsea, Arsenal & Man Utd offered chance to complete shock late deal for Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Chelsea, Arsenal & Man Utd offered chance to complete shock late deal for Newcastle's Callum WilsonAditya GokhaleGetty ImagesCallum WilsonNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueArsenalManchester UnitedChelseaTransfersNewcastle could sell Callum Wilson for just £18 million ($22.8m) with three Premier League heavyweights all alerted to his availability.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWilson could be put up for saleNewcastle on the cusp of PSR limitArsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea on alert