Armando Broja Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Chelsea slash Armando Broja asking price as Monaco join Christian Pulisic's AC Milan in hunt for striker

ChelseaArmando BrojaPremier LeagueMonacoTransfersLigue 1AC MilanSerie A

Chelsea are willing to accept a cut-price bid for Armando Broja as they look to offload the striker in the summer transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chelsea willing to sell Broja in summer
  • Have cut their asking price in half
  • Monaco & AC Milan interested in him
Article continues below