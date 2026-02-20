Chelsea announce new AI front-of-shirt sponsor

The Blues have not had a permanent shirt sponsor since telecommunications company Three ended in 2023. IFS will not stay as the front-of-shirt sponsor beyond the end of this season. Per BBC Sport, Chelsea want around £65 million ($87m) from their next permanent sponsor.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with IFS and leverage their leading edge AI software to help propel the club to even greater success," said Jason Gannon, Chelsea's president.

"This partnership is a statement of intent to keep leading in this field, harnessing the opportunities advanced technology brings and unlocking the power of AI to improve everything we do on and off the pitch."

Mark Moffat, chief executive officer of IFS, said: "In sport as in industry, the margins are small, the stakes are high, and the right decision at the right moment is everything. That’s what IFS Industrial AI delivers for the industries that power the global economy. Chelsea FC holds itself to that same uncompromising standard, and that shared ambition is exactly why we’re proud to be their Principal Partner."