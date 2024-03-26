Kendry Paez Ecuador 2023Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Chelsea’s 16-year-old wonderkid Kendry Paez illegally parties at New York strip club as Ecuador FA threatens to drop senior players for compromising their ‘values'

ChelseaEcuadorFriendliesPremier League

Chelsea's Kendry Paez was taken to a New York strip club despite being just 16 years old, drawing an angry response from the Ecuador national team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Paez spotted in New York night clubs
  • Midfielder too young to attend
  • Ecuador FA threaten action against senior stars

Editors' Picks