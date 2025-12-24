'They all think they have to play' - Cesc Fabregas reveals huge problem Xabi Alonso is facing at Real Madrid

After a dream start to life as Real manager following his appointment in May, Alonso is now feeling the heat in the Spanish capital. Things were looking rosy when the 44-year-old - who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti in the Bernabeu dugout - guided the Liga giants to 13 wins from their opening 14 games in all competitions, securing notable victories over the likes of Villarreal and fierce rivals Barcelona in the league and Marseille in the Champions League.

However, following a recent run which has seen Real win just five of their last 11 matches, there has been intense speculation surrounding Alonso’s future at the club. After drawing three league games in a row against Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona in November, Real quickly found themselves usurped at the top of the table by Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.

Alonso’s men are also seventh in the Champions League standings after losing two of their last three fixtures against Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City, while they narrowly edged past Spanish minnows Talavera CF in a tight 3-2 win in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on 17 December.