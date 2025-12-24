Getty Images Sport
'They all think they have to play' - Cesc Fabregas reveals huge problem Xabi Alonso is facing at Real Madrid
Alonso has been under pressure following testing winter at Real
After a dream start to life as Real manager following his appointment in May, Alonso is now feeling the heat in the Spanish capital. Things were looking rosy when the 44-year-old - who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti in the Bernabeu dugout - guided the Liga giants to 13 wins from their opening 14 games in all competitions, securing notable victories over the likes of Villarreal and fierce rivals Barcelona in the league and Marseille in the Champions League.
However, following a recent run which has seen Real win just five of their last 11 matches, there has been intense speculation surrounding Alonso’s future at the club. After drawing three league games in a row against Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona in November, Real quickly found themselves usurped at the top of the table by Hansi Flick’s Barcelona.
Alonso’s men are also seventh in the Champions League standings after losing two of their last three fixtures against Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City, while they narrowly edged past Spanish minnows Talavera CF in a tight 3-2 win in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey on 17 December.
Spaniard believed to have strained relationship with Vinicius Jr
While Alonso has managed to get the very best out of star forward Kylian Mbappe, the former Bayer Leverkusen boss has repeatedly had to defend his relationship with Vinicius Junior, whom he is believed to have a strained relationship with.
In the shadow of an inspired Mbappe who has scored a remarkable 29 goals in just 24 games this season, Vinicius - on the other hand - has found himself dipping in and out of the starting lineup under Alonso’s stewardship.
After being substituted in the second half of Real’s 2-1 win over Barcelona in October’s Clasico, cameras from broadcaster DAZN captured the Brazil international saying to Alonso: "Always me! I'm leaving the team! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving.”
Vinicius later apologised to Real supporters for his angry reaction to being substituted, though he did not mention Alonso, who would later insist he maintains a "very good relationship" with the winger.
Fabregas pinpoints dressing room as reason for Alonso feeling heat
And according to former Barcelona, Arsenal, and Chelsea star Fabregas, Alonso is struggling due to having such a star-studded Real dressing room.
In quotes carried by Spanish publication Marca, the 38-year-old - who played alongside Alonso in Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph as well as successive European Championships in 2008 and 2012 - said in a recent documentary reviewing Alonso’s career: "They're all very good (Real’s players). They all deserve to play. They all think they have to play. They all have to make a difference. They all cost 50 million euros. They all play for their national teams. Handling this, surely, has to be the most difficult thing of all."
Agreeing with Fabregas, former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina said in the same documentary: "It’s not easy, especially in a locker room like this. But Xabi has no problem looking you in the eye and telling you things as they are.”
Meanwhile, former Real head coach Rafa Benitez - who managed Alonso when he played for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009 - added, "I believe Xabi Alonso has the ability to manage the dressing room, no question about it."
Real's next matches: city rivals Atletico & Monaco on the horizon
Alonso will be hoping to ease the pressure on his position when Real return to action in 2026. Los Blancos play host to Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday, 4 January before they face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup four days later.
Real will then entertain Levante in the league on 17 January before they welcome Ligue 1 side Monaco to the Bernabeu three days later in their next Champions League fixture.
