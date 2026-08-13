Cesc Fabregas praises Arsenal hierarchy for showing 'patience' with Mikel Arteta as Como boss aims to copy Gunners' culture

The Spaniard, who made 303 appearances during his playing days for the Gunners, pointed out how the club's board firmly stood by their strategic vision despite early struggles under Arteta's tenure.

Speaking after the match at the Emirates Stadium, Fabregas expressed his admiration for the club's long-term planning: "Congratulations to the club in general starting from seven, eight years ago when they first started with this project. Because what you see in football every day, what Arsenal did, especially in the difficult moments, it doesn’t exist.

"I told Edu, I told Andrea [Berta] when I came last year to a Champions League game, I said congratulations to the whole club for the patience, for sticking together, for sticking to the plan when for three years in a row, correct me if I’m wrong, finished eighth, eighth, eighth, fourth year nearly Champions League, it was a big disappointment, Tottenham came, you finish fifth, but you keep going because you have a plan, because you have an objective, because you have progression, you keep going forward."