AFP
Cesc Fabregas named Serie A Coach of the Year after stunning Como rise
Historic recognition for former midfield maestro
Fabregas has cemented his status as one of Europe’s most exciting young managers after being crowned the Serie A Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 campaign. The Spaniard received the top individual prize during the 'Gran Gala del Calcio AIC,' a ceremony that celebrates the very best of Italian football.
The award serves as official recognition of the remarkable tactical work Fabregas has implemented at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Having finished his playing career with Como in Serie B in the summer of 2023, he played a pivotal role as interim boss in steering the club to promotion before being officially appointed head coach in the summer of 2024. Since taking full control, he has transformed Como from a side traditionally battling lower-league expectations into a genuine powerhouse within the Italian top flight.
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A season of defiance and Champions League dreams
The primary driver behind this accolade was Como’s sensational campaign last season, where they secured a historic fourth-place finish and earned their first-ever Champions League qualification. Building on a solid first top-flight campaign under Fabregas that saw them finish 10th in 2024-25, the Lombardy-based outfit defied all expectations to challenge the traditional elite. Fabregas masterminded a run that disrupted the established order of Italian football, proving that ambitious projects can yield immediate results under the right leadership.
Como have carried that fine momentum into the new Serie A season, making an impressive start to their campaign. Fabregas' side earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw away at Udinese in their opening fixture before securing a statement 2-1 victory over Napoli, further underlining their growing pedigree among the Italian elite.
Building around youth and tactical innovation
One of the hallmarks of the Fabregas era has been his unwavering commitment to developing young talent. The Spaniard famously constructed his tactical project around the creative abilities of Nico Paz, who truly flourished under his guidance. The young playmaker enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, featuring in 40 matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists.
However, the ultimate reward for Fabregas and Como is their historic entry into the Champions League, where they face a thrilling eight-match league phase. The Italian side will host Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Leipzig, and AEK Athens at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, while setting off on demanding away trips to face Barcelona, Real Betis, Feyenoord, and Lens.
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Unstoppable ambition
Yet Fabregas' ambitions for Como reach far beyond simply competing among the elite. The manager is determined to push for even greater heights this term, an intent clearly signalled by his transfer window business, headlined by luring goalkeeper Robert Sanchez away from Stamford Bridge alongside his former Chelsea teammate Trevoh Chalobah. Focus now shifts to their upcoming trip to face Genoa on Friday, where Fabregas will be targeting another victory to keep climbing the Serie A table.
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