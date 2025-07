Como have announced the signing of Nicolas Kuhn from Scottish club Celtic after a standout 2024-25 season under head coach Brendan Rodgers.

Nicolas Kuhn joins Como on a four-year deal

German winger was signed after his impressive spell with Celtic

German winger was signed after his impressive spell with Celtic

Cesc Fabregas delighted with Como's latest signing