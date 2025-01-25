Dele Alli Cesc Fabregas ComoGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Fired-up Cesc Fabregas gives passionate speech to his dejected Como players as unselected Dele Alli watches new team-mates collapse in disastrous home loss to Atalanta

Serie A

Cesc Fabregas delivered a passionate speech to his dejected Como players as an unselected Dele Alli watched on the disastrous home loss to Atalanta.

  • Como went down 2-1 to Atalanta
  • A second-half brace from Retegui sealed the win
  • Fabregas was seen motivating his players after the match
