Cesc Fabregas slams 'poor' Como performance as unbeaten start ends in shock Frosinone defeat

The reverse represented the Lombardy outfit's first poor showing in five months, dating back to their Coppa Italia semi-final exit against Inter. In stark contrast, an inspired Frosinone climbed to 10 points to record the finest five-match opening sequence in their top-flight history.

Acknowledging the home side's disciplined execution, Fabregas added: "We didn't have great control, we had four chances to score. When you lose, you get angry and then analyse, but Frosinone played the game that they wanted to, and we were not up to it.

"Frosinone did well to hurt us, we definitely have to improve. [It] was our first poor game in five months, the last being in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia against Inter. We should speak about a great Frosinone side today because they deserve it. It was a Frosinone masterpiece today. It was very clear what Frosinone wanted to do."