Cesc Fabregas breaks silence on Como future amid Chelsea and Italy links

While Como’s hierarchy acknowledges that Fabregas may eventually outgrow the club, they view him as a pivotal figure who will shape the team's DNA for years to come. The Spaniard also touched upon the prospect of international management, admitting his current energy is better suited to the daily rigours of the domestic game.

“Maybe someday,” Fabregas said regarding the Italy job. “Right now, I’m too much of a coach and I need to be on the pitch every day. Being a national team coach might be boring right now - too much free time. In the future, when I’m older, you never know.”

Meanwhile, Como president Mirwan Suwarso has conceded that Fabregas’ long-term future likely lies at the pinnacle of European football. Speaking to Rivista Undici in mid-March, the Indonesian stated: “Cesc is vital for us, but we would be stupid not to think that one day he could go to Arsenal, Barcelona, or Chelsea. He should be involved in the choice [of his successor] and help us appoint the next coach.”