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Cesc Fabregas back at Arsenal! Como confirm pre-season friendly trip to Emirates Stadium
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Emotional return for a Gunners icon
The clash, scheduled for a Wednesday evening with a 19:30 BST kick-off, marks the first time Fabregas has returned to his former stomping ground in a managerial capacity. It will be a poignant moment for the Spaniard, who made his professional debut for Arsenal back in 2003 and spent eight years becoming a terrace idol before departing for Barcelona. For Como, the trip to the Emirates Stadium represents a significant step in their incredible rise, providing a stern test against one of world football's elite before they embark on their first-ever season in the Champions League.
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A historic meeting in North London
Despite Fabregas’ deep ties to both clubs, this will be the first time Arsenal and Como have ever faced one another in any capacity. The fixture has been greeted with excitement by both sets of supporters, with the Italian side eager to see how their squad measures up against Mikel Arteta's formidable side.
"Como 1907 will travel to Emirates Stadium this summer to face Arsenal, the reigning English champions and European runners-up, in a preseason friendly," the club confirmed in a statement. "The match will mark the first-ever meeting between Como 1907 and Arsenal, bringing the Lariani to the magical and iconic setting of the Emirates Stadium."
Champions League preparations for Como
Como secured their place at Europe’s top table in stunning fashion last term, finishing inside the Serie A top four at the expense of giants AC Milan and Juventus. The club is now investing heavily to ensure they are competitive on multiple fronts, recently committing to a €60 million fee to retain the services of star playmaker Nico Paz from Real Madrid.
"For the BiancoBlu, it will be an excellent opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe’s strongest and most consistent teams in preparation for a season that will see Como 1907 compete in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club’s history," the statement continued. "Fans will be able to purchase general admission tickets for the match; further details regarding ticketing will be announced shortly via the club’s official channels."
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Building for a massive 2026-27 campaign
The friendly is perfectly timed for both teams, falling exactly 10 days before the visitors kick off their Serie A season away at Udinese and just nine days before Arsenal begin their Premier League title defence against Coventry City. The hosts will look to use the occasion to sharpen their tools as they aim for another dominant domestic season. The Emirates crowd is expected to give Fabregas a rapturous reception, though once the whistle blows, all eyes will be on whether his side can hold their own against the English heavyweights.