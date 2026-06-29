Cesc Fabregas back at Arsenal! Como confirm pre-season friendly trip to Emirates Stadium

Despite Fabregas’ deep ties to both clubs, this will be the first time Arsenal and Como have ever faced one another in any capacity. The fixture has been greeted with excitement by both sets of supporters, with the Italian side eager to see how their squad measures up against Mikel Arteta's formidable side.

"Como 1907 will travel to Emirates Stadium this summer to face Arsenal, the reigning English champions and European runners-up, in a preseason friendly," the club confirmed in a statement. "The match will mark the first-ever meeting between Como 1907 and Arsenal, bringing the Lariani to the magical and iconic setting of the Emirates Stadium."