AFP
Wild celebrations after PSG’s Champions League win lead to ‘more than 400 arrests’ in the French capital & injuries to police officers
Mass arrests as celebrations turn to chaos
In the wake of PSG securing their second consecutive Champions League title, the streets of France were transformed into a battlefield. The French interior ministry confirmed that 416 people were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, with 280 of those detentions taking place within Paris itself, per a BBC report. While the victory over Arsenal marked a legendary moment on the pitch, the scenes off it were far more distressing.
Thousands of police officers had been deployed across the capital to manage the crowds, but they were met with significant resistance. Unrest broke out in several districts, disrupting essential bus, train, and rail services. The Ministry reported that fireworks and flares were used against law enforcement, while footage circulating on social media showed electric bikes on fire and shopfronts being targeted by vandals.
- AFP
Police targeted in violent confrontations
The scale of the disorder left several members of the security forces injured. Interior minister Laurent Nunez was vocal in his condemnation of the behaviour, revealing that seven officers had been sustained injuries during the night. He labelled the unrest "absolutely unacceptable," as police were forced to use tear gas to disperse groups of supporters who had gathered in the city centre.
The violence was not limited to the post-match period either. Clashes had already begun earlier in the day at Parc des Princes, where fans had gathered to watch the final on giant screens. According to official police reports, the damage included six vehicles, two businesses, and a bus shelter, highlighting the destructive nature of the night's events.
Political fallout and historic comparisons
The recurring nature of these incidents has sparked a political debate within France. This victory follows the 2025 triumph which was also marred by violence that turned deadly. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen took to X to voice her frustration, stating: "Only in France does a football club's victory spark riots. Only in France does everyone feel compelled to lock themselves in their homes on the evening of a victory to avoid being confronted with violence."
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Victory parade to proceed under heavy security
Despite the night of turmoil, plans for the official victory parade are still set to go ahead on Sunday afternoon. The PSG squad is scheduled to tour the Champ-de-Mars, situated next to the iconic Eiffel Tower, before being received by French President Emmanuel Macron. Security is expected to be at its maximum to ensure the event does not see a repeat of the previous night’s fire and tear gas.