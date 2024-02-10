Celebration-gate has only increased the pressure on Arsenal: West Ham away is now a massive test of mettle for Mikel Areta's men

It might not be fair, but the fallout from last weekend's win over Liverpool means the Gunners are under more scrutiny than ever before

Even two of Arsenal's greatest players were divided over the celebrations that followed last weekend's vital win over Liverpool at the Emirates. Ian Wright was quite justifiably outraged that a few fist-pumps from Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard taking a picture of a photographer dominated the post-match discourse.

"Why is everybody trying to kill the joy? Don't kill the joy," the legendary striker pleaded in a video posted on social media. "There's so much of the season to go. As soon as Arsenal do anything, they just come under a pile-on. It's like we can't have any joy....the hatred is just so intense."

Lee Dixon said he could fully understand his former team-mate's point but admitted to feeling "caught right in the middle" of the debate. "I was celebrating because it was such a brilliant performance, but as a player when I was in that situation, you've got to be respectful," the former full-back told BBC Radio 5 Live. "You celebrate your win, but you don't over-celebrate."