Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live$50
imago-sport-1082793517.jpgIcon Sportswire
Ryan Tolmich

Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and Zavier Gozo highlight new-look 28-man USMNT squad for upcoming friendlies

USA
USA vs Peru
Peru
Friendlies

Rising stars Cavan Sullivan, Mathis Albert and Zavier Gozo are among the 12 players named to the U.S. men's national team for the first time ahead of the upcoming set of four friendlies. Manager Mauricio Pochettino, who confirmed his return to the USMNT in August, has also selected 12 players who were on this summer's World Cup roster, although big names Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun all miss out.

  • imago-sport-1079257579.jpgAnadolu Agency

    What happened

    On Thursday, Pochettino announced his 28-man squad for upcoming matches against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, which serve as the team's first games of the 2030 World Cup cycle.

    Those games will certainly be a fresh start for the U.S., with the average age of the 28-man squad coming in at 22 years and nine months, over four years younger than this past summer's World Cup squad. There are also 13 uncapped players at an average age of 19 years and six months as Pochettino puts an increased focus on both the future of the senior team and the U-23 Olympic group.

    Meanwhile, the squad also features some familiar faces, too. Two-time World Cup veterans Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Sergino Dest and Gio Reyna are back in the team, as is Yunus Musah, who is in the squad for the first time since March 2025.


    • Advertisement
  • Yunus Musah USMNT vs Panama HICGetty Images

    Squad in full with caps

    GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 1/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 19/0), Diego Kochen (Lyngby Boldklub/DEN; 0/0), Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; 0/0)

    DEFENDERS (10): George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion FC/ENG; 1/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 44/3), Alex Freeman (Villarreal/ESP; 22/3), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; 0/0), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 40/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 58/5), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 41/3), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 10/1), Frankie Westfield (Philadelphia Union; 0/0)

    MIDFIELDERS (9): Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth/ENG; 58/2), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 0/0), Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough/ENG; 18/2), Zavier Gozo (Crystal Palace/ENG; 0/0), Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York; 0/0), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 47/1), Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution; 0/0), Gio Reyna (RC Strasbourg Alsace/FRA; 43/10), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 35/5)

    FORWARDS (5): Cole Campbell (SV Elversberg/GER; 0/0), Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; 0/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 42/13), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 0/0)

  • Mauricio Pochettino(C)Getty Images

    What Pochettino said

    "This is the beginning of a fresh start for everyone and we are excited in these first matches to bring a group of experienced players along with some young talents who have great potential,” Pochettino said. “It will be important that they all understand our culture, our way of working, and of course the principles of how we want to play. Most importantly, they must show the commitment to representing the country in the way our fans deserve.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1079074178.jpgIcon Sportswire

    What comes next?

    The new FIFA international break format will see the USMNT play four games, not the usual two. Up first are clashes with South American sides Peru and Chile, which will be on Sept. 26 in Orlando and Sept. 29 in St. Louis, respectively. Then the U.S. will face CONCACAF rivals Mexico on October 3 in Glendale, Arizona, and Canada on Oct. 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Friendlies
USA crest
USA
USA
Peru crest
Peru
PER