Casemiro snubbed! Man Utd midfielder misses out on Brazil's Copa America squad after nightmare season, while World Cup sensation Richarlison is also dropped as wonderkid Endrick makes the cut
Casemiro and Richarlison have both been dropped from Brazil's squad for the upcoming Copa America while wonderkid Endrick makes the cut.
- Brazil reveal Copa America squad
- Big Premier League names dropped after poor campaign
- Tournament to take place in USA this summer