Casemiro Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'Casemiro is not too old' - Ex-Man Utd star launches defence of Brazilian midfielder in wake of criticism after Luton Town victory

CasemiroManchester UnitedPremier League

Casemiro was defended by an ex-Manchester United legend after the Brazilian was subbed off at half-time in Luton Town victory.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Casemiro picked up a first-half caution against Luton
  • Ten Hag subbed him to avoid redcard
  • Louis Saha hails him as a "terrific" player

Editors' Picks