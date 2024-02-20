'Casemiro is not too old' - Ex-Man Utd star launches defence of Brazilian midfielder in wake of criticism after Luton Town victory

GettySoham Mukherjee'Casemiro is not too old' - Ex-Man Utd star launches defence of Brazilian midfielder in wake of criticism after Luton Town victoryCasemiroManchester UnitedPremier LeagueCasemiro was defended by an ex-Manchester United legend after the Brazilian was subbed off at half-time in Luton Town victory.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCasemiro picked up a first-half caution against LutonTen Hag subbed him to avoid redcardLouis Saha hails him as a "terrific" player