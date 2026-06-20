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Tom Hindle

Casemiro reportedly agrees to join Inter Miami in major MLS transfer

Casemiro
Brazil
World Cup
Transfers

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has reportedly agreed to join Inter Miami, following a months-long saga to secure the former Man United man's signature. Miami and LA Galaxy were both rumored to be in for the Brazilian, who left Man United as a free agent in June, but it seems to be the reigning MLS Cup champions who have secured the deal.

  • Brazil v Haiti: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Agreeing to a significant deal

    Miami have long been in the hunt for an additional central midfielder, and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Casemiro is their man.

    Romano reported Saturday morning that the Brazilian will join the club following the World Cup. Miami beat interest from MLS and the Saudi Pro League to secure his signature.

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  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    A belated Busquets replacement

    The Herons have looked a touch short in central midfield all year after failing to replace Sergio Busquets, who retired at the end of the 2025 season. They signed David Ayala, formerly of the Portland Timbers, but the Argentine has yet to settle in South Beach. Yannick Bright, too, has failed to recapture the form he showed last season.

  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Some salary flexibility needed

    Casemiro, however, will not be on a designated player deal, as the Herons have already used all three of their spots on Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Germán Berterame. There is precedent, though, for MLS clubs to sign high-profile players to non-DP deals before offering more lucrative contracts later (as Miami did with De Paul last season).

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    Other global stars to come?

    Casemiro is one of a handful of global football stars who have been linked with MLS moves around the World Cup. Antoine Griezmann has already committed his future to Orlando City. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski appears to be nearing a move to the Chicago Fire, who also have interest in former Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka.

    The Brazilian's side took a significant step toward a place in the Round of 32 with a convincing 3-0 win over Haiti on Friday night.

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