'Never looked in control' - Casemiro & Gabriel called out for dismal displays in Brazil's World Cup draw with Morocco

England legend Alan Shearer did not hold back in his assessment of Gabriel, who endured a difficult World Cup debut. The Arsenal defender appeared to struggle with the pace of the game, notably being caught out of position. In the 21st minute, a lack of communication at the back allowed Morocco to take a shock lead. Ismael Saibari capitalised on the confusion between Gabriel, Marquinhos, and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, lifting a clever finish into the net from outside the area.

Speaking during the BBC's coverage, Shearer highlighted the lack of cohesion in the backline. "He’s looked shaky, Gabriel, today," Shearer remarked. "On two or three occasions the ball has gone out and I thought he could’ve attacked it and he didn’t. He’s been slow. Certainly with the goal in the first half, the gap between him and Marquinhos was huge."