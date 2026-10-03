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Carlos Baleba FINALLY makes Man Utd bow in secret friendly as Michael Carrick faces growing injury crisis during international break
Secret Carrington run-out
The 22-year-old midfielder, who completed a £70 million ($93m) switch from Brighton in August, took to the pitch on Friday in a behind-closed-doors fixture at Carrington. Baleba lined up against fellow INEOS-owned Lausanne-Sport, earning valuable minutes alongside established first-team figures such as Harry Maguire and Matheus Cunha, according to ESPN.
This run-out marks his first unofficial appearance in a Manchester United shirt. The player has been unavailable for competitive action due to an ankle issue initially sustained during pre-season with the Seagulls. Although he was named among the substitutes for United's 1-1 draw against Fulham prior to the international window, he was not risked off the bench.
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Carrick's fitness update
Before the secret friendly, United head coach Michael Carrick assured supporters that the marquee summer arrival was working tirelessly behind the scenes. Speaking to official club media, Carrick confirmed that his new midfielder was "pushing to get back as quickly as possible" from the lingering injury.
Elsewhere, updates on other United stars have trickled in from international camps. Portugal manager Jorge Jesus recently addressed a scare surrounding Bruno Fernandes, characterising the playmaker's setback as a "complicated" shin problem. Fortunately for United, Fernandes successfully navigated the issue and returned to start his nation's 4-2 victory over Denmark.
Mounting injury woes
Baleba's progression serves as a rare bright spot for Carrick, who is currently navigating a severe squad depletion. Noussair Mazraoui added to the Old Trafford injury list after limping out of Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations clash against Lesotho earlier this week. The defender landed awkwardly following a 68th-minute tackle and immediately signalled to the dugout in visible discomfort.
That setback compounds an already frustrating international break for the Manchester outfit. Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both withdrew from the England squad to nurse their respective issues. Meanwhile, Amad Diallo, Benjamin Sesko, and Patrick Dorgu are all carrying fresh fitness concerns, severely limiting Carrick's tactical options.
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Spurs test looming
The Red Devils' medical staff will be working overtime to clear the treatment room before domestic football returns. United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford on October 10 in a high-stakes encounter.
Carrick will be desperate to have his key personnel available for the crunch clash. Should Baleba emerge unscathed from his friendly exploits and continue building his fitness, the £70m man could finally be unleashed for his highly anticipated competitive debut against the north London club.
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