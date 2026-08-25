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Carlos Baleba explains his reasons for joining Manchester United as £70m transfer is officially confirmed
A massive statement of intent
Manchester United have finalised the signing of Baleba for an initial fee of £65m, with a further £5m in potential add-ons. The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which includes an option to extend for an additional 12 months.
The midfielder completed his medical on Saturday while his new team-mates suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Hull City in their first match of the Premier League campaign. Manchester United have admired the player for a considerable amount of time, with this latest arrival successfully completing a midfield overhaul that has already seen Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans join the club.
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Carrick proves to be the difference
Speaking to the club’s website, Baleba revealed that the prospect of playing under Carrick was a significant factor in his decision. "It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams," he stated.
"I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick. His experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level. The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together."
Wilcox praises the perfect signing
Jason Wilcox, the director of football at Old Trafford, shared his thoughts on the completed transfer. "We are delighted to further strengthen our midfield with the addition of another established senior international with a proven track record of performing in the Premier League," Wilcox explained.
"Carlos’ determination to join Manchester United and his confidence that we will achieve our shared ambitions mean that he is the perfect signing as we continue to build a dynamic and entertaining team ready to compete across multiple competitions." Brighton had omitted the player from their matchday squad on Sunday as they defeated Aston Villa.
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What next for the new arrival?
Looking ahead, Manchester United will hope to integrate their new signing immediately as they seek their first victory of the season. Baleba is expected to make his highly anticipated debut for the club this Saturday when they host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. The fans will be eager to see if he can solve their long-standing issues in the middle of the pitch.
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