Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid exit confirmed! Revered Italian to end glittering Bernabeu tenure by taking Brazil job as Xabi Alonso waits in the wings
Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after the club's final La Liga match of the season to take charge of Brazil as head coach.
- Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team as head coach
- Will leave Real Madrid after final La Liga match
- Xabi Alonso set to replace the Italian coach