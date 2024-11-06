Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

'When you think everything is perfect you fall' - Carlo Ancelotti responds to suggestion Kylian Mbappe has disrupted harmony in Real Madrid dressing room with Italian coach 'worried' after Champions League humbling against AC Milan

K. MbappeReal MadridC. AncelottiReal Madrid vs AC MilanChampions LeagueLaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti admitted he's "worried" after Real Madrid's defeat to AC Milan as the Italian addressed concerns about Kylian Mbappe.

  • Real Madrid beaten 3-1 by AC Milan
  • Ancelotti voices his defensive concerns
  • Mbappe's best position questioned
