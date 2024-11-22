'Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid players didn't want Kylian Mbappe!' - European champions had France superstar forced upon them by Florentino Perez, claims former star
Former France international Emmanuel Petit claims that Carlo Ancelotti and some Real Madrid players did not want to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Madrid got Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain
- Forward has flattered to deceive at times
- Petit believes superstar was forced on club