'No one could put up with it' - Carlo Ancelotti leaps to defence of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr over 'shush' gesture

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti defended Vinicius Jr's 'shush' gesture against Real Sociedad amid criticism.

  • Vinicius Jr. criticised for 'shush' celebration
  • Ancelotti defended Brazilian winger
  • Real Sociedad fans jeered at the Real Madrid star
