Captain Jordan Henderson! Ex-Liverpool skipper to be handed Ajax armband in just second match for Dutch giants

Harry Sherlock
Jordan Henderson Ajax 2023-24Getty
AjaxJordan HendersonSC Heerenveen vs AjaxEredivisie

Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to be named Ajax captain for their match against Heerenveen on Sunday, in what will be just his second appearance.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Henderson moved to Ajax in January
  • Left Al-Ettifaq after controversial move from Liverpool
  • Set to be handed armband at Dutch club

Editors' Picks