Captain America: Daryl Dike explains what makes 'humble' USMNT leader Christian Pulisic special while revealing his own toughest opponent

Dike, who has 10 USMNT caps to his name, told ‘Beast Mode On’ when asked what makes Pulisic part of the global elite: "Christian’s good because he’s just a professional. I don’t think that all the time he is the most vocal, like a Tim Ream would be or a Tyler Adams, but you can see what he does - he leads by example. Even in training, defensively he is running all over the place. Offensively, you know he can always find a way to get us out of things.

"As a guy, Christian is sick. Christian is funny, he’s good to be around. Everybody respects him and looks up to him. He has a lot of weight on his shoulders because he is that guy. He’s only 27 and he is that guy. But he’s such a humble guy, he’s such a good guy, and it shows on the pitch.

"When you are playing, he treats everyone the same, in a good manner. I’m not saying he has a license to treat someone poorly but if anybody did on the team, it would be him. He doesn’t. He’s a very good person, professional and there is a reason he wears the armband for the country and a reason he has got as far as he has in his career."

