Cape Verde controlled Spain 'in a different way' to seal shock World Cup draw as manager Bubista justifies defensive approach

Bubista described the performance as a reflection of Cape Verde's national identity and the ambition behind their World Cup campaign.

"We have always said that we wanted everybody to see our country, our team," he added. "We have shown organisation and braveness, and this is proof of ​what our country is about, ​resilience and trying to ⁠overcome hardships.

"Before coming here, I said that our purpose was to compete at the highest level. We would face difficulties for sure, we knew that. But we're going ​to do our utmost to overcome hurdles."

Goalkeeper Vozinha was named Player of the Match after making several key saves, but Bubista stressed that the clean sheet was the product of a collective effort.

He said: "He was the best player on the pitch, he is also to be congratulated. But I think that our team was very good in defensive terms. ⁠Of course, ​he's also there to help our team. Of course, I'm ​happy for him having been chosen the best player of the match. But I think that our team did a spectacular job."