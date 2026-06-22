'Can still help a lot!' - Lucas Paqueta delighted to see 'very important' Neymar back in Brazil training ahead of vital World Cup clash with Scotland

Neymar has yet to feature at the 2026 World Cup after being left out of the matchday squads for the 1-1 draw with Morocco and the 3-0 victory over Haiti. However, his presence on the training pitch has provided a significant lift to the camp as they look to secure top spot in the group. Paqueta, speaking at a news conference on Sunday, expressed the squad's excitement at having their talisman back in the fold.

"We're all very happy to see him training and back on the pitch with us. Neymar is a very important player for the Brazilian national team," Paqueta told reporters. "He has an extraordinary history with this shirt and he can still help us a lot. We're glad he's back and we hope he'll be available as soon as possible to contribute to the team."