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'Don't get sucked in!' – Callum McGregor reveals how Celtic will silence 50,000 Rangers fans at Ibrox
McGregor targets semi-final spot in unique derby
Callum McGregor will lead Celtic into a high-stakes Old Firm quarter-final against Rangers at Ibrox, with a place in the Premier Sports Cup last four at stake. Hearts, Hibernian, and ten-man Aberdeen have already booked their spots at Hampden Park following their respective weekend victories.
The winner of Sunday's clash will complete the semi-final line-up, with the official draw taking place immediately post-match.
With no traveling fans permitted inside the stadium following an SPFL ruling, Celtic face a wall of 50,000 partisan home supporters.
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Captain calls for composure amidst Ibrox hostility
Speaking ahead of the derby, McGregor emphasized the absolute necessity of staying composed under intense pressure. The skipper warned his squad against getting drawn into the emotional frenzy of the occasion.
Instead, he urged the Hoops to dictate play from the opening whistle and trust their established blueprint.
"You have to commit," McGregor insisted. "You must be Celtic, be on the front foot and pass the ball. You can’t get sucked into the occasion or the atmosphere, which is easier said than done. Any time we impose our style, we generally come away with good results."
Squad prepared to fight for absent supporters
While disappointed by the complete absence of Celtic fans, McGregor assured the faithful that the squad fully understands the magnitude of the clash. The midfielder referenced past positive results at Govan without away fans as proof that the team can handle the pressure.
Martin O'Neill's side enter the tie boasting six wins from six in the Scottish Premiership, looking to extend their recent cup dominance over Rangers.
"The players know what the game means to the fans and to the club," McGregor added. "We’ll go there with everything to try to win. It’s a unique game with unique circumstances. It’s winner takes all."
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Hoops aim to seal Hampden return
A victory on Sunday would propel Celtic into the semi-finals set for the weekend of 31 October at Hampden Park. Celtic have won the past six League Cup meetings between the two clubs and look to maintain that impressive record.
McGregor remains confident that executing their aggressive tactical approach will yield the desired outcome.
The Hoops aim to silence the home stands early and secure their path toward another domestic trophy.
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