Cagliari v Napoli: CM’s player ratings: McTominay the match-winner. De Bruyne too selfless

Napoli beat Cagliari 1-0 away from home.
Below are the match ratings.
Napoli beat Cagliari 1-0 away from home.
Below are the match ratings.
Caprile 5.5: kept the game alive with a save from Politano and made a few fine saves, but he bears some of the blame for the goal conceded.
Rodriguez 5.5: made a few good saves but was beaten too easily. Lacked reaction on the visitors’ goal.
(from 39’ s.t Raterink n/a).
Dossena 6: together with Mina, he formed a wall to contain the visitors’ lone striker
Mina 6: as always, it’s hard to get past him. He often shut down Holjund.
Zé Pedro 5.5: a few good defensive interventions, but the ball is played through his side too often. Needs to be reviewed regarding the goal.
(from 28’ s.t Mendy 6: came on and immediately looked dangerous)
Sulemana 5.5: too indecisive against a much more technically gifted side.
Gaetano 6: kept his midfield afloat.
Adopo 5: tried to make a mockery of the opposition but was outplayed by the Neapolitan midfield)
(from 28’ s.t Deiola 6: brought order to the defence)
Palestra 5.5: shut down by Conte, his forays were few and far between.
Folorunsho 5.5: showed his usual determination but it wasn’t enough.
(from 20’ s.t Kilicsoy 5: his introduction went almost unnoticed).
Esposito 6: the best chances came from his feet.
(from 39’ s.t Trepy n/a).
Manager Pisacane 5: solid in defence, but to avoid relegation, the team must also attack and try to score.
Milinkovic-Savic 6: his contribution was limited to a few runs forward. A mere spectator.
Olivera 6: Together with Gutierrez, he marked Palestra closely but struggled more than his teammate.
Buongiorno 6: put in the physical effort when needed.
Beukema 6.5: alert, he limited his opponents’ forays. Unbeatable today.
Gutierrez 6.5: excellent in marking Palestra.
Lobotka 5.5: Failed to get the team moving as he usually does. Missed too many passes and was affected by an early yellow card.
(from 10’ s.t Alisson Santos 5.5: comes on, pulls off a couple of dribbles and then disappears)
Gilmour 6.5: clean and tidy. Today he was the metronome of the Azzurri midfield.
(from 31’ s.t Anguissa s.v).
Politano 6.5: a few good forays into the opposition’s box. He only failed to score thanks to Caprile.
(from 31’ s.t Spinazzola 6.5: saved a truly dangerous situation in the closing stages)
De Bruyne 6.5: a lacklustre performance, though he was too selfless on too many occasions.
McTominay 6.5: scored the opening goal almost by chance, then played intelligently.
Hojlund 5.5: excellent in linking up with his teammates but never a threat in front of Caprile. He squandered his only chances.
Manager Conte 6: secured three crucial points for the Champions League race, although the match should have been wrapped up to avoid taking risks.