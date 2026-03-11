Riyad Idrissi, defender born in 2005 who plays for the Rossoblù and the Italian Under-21 national team, has suffered a cruciate ligament rupture. The Sardinian club announced the news this morning: the player will undergo further medical examinations and then most likely proceed with surgery.
Cagliari, cruciate ligament rupture for Idrissi: the statement
The following is the statement from Cagliari: "Following the injury sustained during the match, Riyad Idrissi underwent diagnostic tests and instrumental examinations at the CDS – Casa della Salute facility in Cagliari, which revealed a lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo further tests and specialist examinations in the coming days."
Idrissi has made 26 appearances between Serie A and Coppa Italia this season, scoring two goals, providing one assist and playing 950 minutes.
