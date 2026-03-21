BVB, News and Rumours: He could replace a former FC Barcelona manager! Is former Dortmund manager Edin Terzic set for a comeback?

Former BVB manager Edin Terzic could be making a return to the touchline in the near future.

According to the Spanish newspaper AS, the 43-year-old is one of the favourites to succeed Ernesto Valverde at Athletic Bilbao.

The veteran manager, who was in charge at FC Barcelona between 2017 and 2020, announced in a statement on Friday that he did not wish to extend his contract with the Basque side, which expires this summer: “I have been considering this decision for some time and have discussed it with the club. There are still ten games to go, in which we can achieve a lot,” said Valverde.

Terzic has been without a coaching job since leaving BVB in the summer of 2024. He managed the Black and Yellows twice, between 2020 and 2021 and again from 2022 to 2024, leading them to victory in the DFB-Pokal in 2021. He also guided Borussia to the Champions League final in 2023/24, where they narrowly lost to Real Madrid.

Terzic is said to have already turned down several offers from European clubs, including one from AS Monaco. His goal is the Premier League. Terzic is already well acquainted with the English league. From 2015 to 2017, he was assistant manager to Slaven Bilic (57) at West Ham United.