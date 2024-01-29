'Pour me a pint!' - Burnley owner JJ Watt ready to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in supporting Wrexham in FA Cup clash with Blackburn

Burnley owner JJ Watt has jokingly told Wrexham to pour him a pint as he prepares to support Ryan Reynolds' club against Blackburn in the FA Cup.

  • JJ Watt ready to watch Wrexham play Blackburn
  • Rovers are bitter rivals of Burnley
  • No surprise ex-NFL star wants a Wrexham victory

