Demir Ege TıknazGetty Images
Aryan Suraj Chadha

Bundesliga and Serie A giants eye deal for Turkish starlet Demir Ege Tiknaz with bargain €5m clause to be triggered by Rio Ave

D. TiknazBundesligaRio AveSerie ATransfers

Turkish midfield prodigy Demir Ege Tiknaz could be set for a switch to Rio Ave despite European giants circling amid his €5 million release clause.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tiknaz making waves in the world of football

  • Rio Ave ready to trigger bargain release clause
  • Clubs in Germany and Italy also interested
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match