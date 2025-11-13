Bundesliga club ordered to pay full salary to ex-Aston Villa and Everton winger after sacking him over pro-Palestine social media comments

El Ghazi was dismissed in late 2023 after posting a message on social media expressing support for Palestine in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

“This isn’t a conflict and it’s not a war. This is genocide and mass destruction and we’re witnessing it happen live. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," the Dutch winger wrote on Instagram.

Mainz immediately suspended him, calling the post 'unacceptable.' When El Ghazi later stood by his words in a follow-up post, the club terminated his contract. The decision came despite the player later deleting the post and apologising, saying he regretted his choice of words and that he stood for 'peace and humanity.'