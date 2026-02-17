Bukayo Saka signs new long-term Arsenal contract to become club's highest-paid player

There is still a lot of football to be played between now and May, starting with a trip to bottom-placed Wolves on Wednesday night. The match gives Saka and Co the opportunity to go seven points clear at the top of the table before City next play, and Arteta admits he is relying on his talisman being in top form to help get them over the line in the latter stages of the season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: "Some circumstances can upset some players as well, sometimes it forces you to do certain things but Mikel [Merino] adapted incredibly well to the nine position because we missed Kai [Havertz] and Gabi [Jesus] at the time and now we have an issue with midfielders.

"Players are stepping in and Bukayo is one we need to consider for the future.

"It’s really good especially how players respond to different tactical roles in the manner they are doing.

"I think he does (like playing as a No.10) and everything that brings a challenge to him. He needs to prove something I think, it does something to him and it is positive."