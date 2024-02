'It was a lot of fun' - Bukayo Saka praises Arsenal fans' chants after they mock Burnley with brutal song in 5-0 trouncing Bukayo SakaArsenalBurnley vs ArsenalBurnleyPremier League

Bukayo Saka hailed Arsenal fans' after they mocked Burnley supporters with brutal chants as the Gunners sailed to a 5-0 trouncing at Turf Moor.