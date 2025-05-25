Build a statue for Renee Slegers! Winners & losers as awesome Arsenal show Chelsea EXACTLY how to beat Barcelona as Women's Champions League triumph provides career-completing night for iconic Kim Little

The Gunners stunned the Catalans in Saturday's final, with Stina Blackstenius' goal securing a 1-0 win and a first European title since 2007

When Arsenal won the Women's Champions League for the first time in 2007, back when it was still known as the UEFA Women's Cup, they were underdogs. Facing Umea, described by former Gunner Karen Carney as "the Galacticos of women's football" at that time, Vic Akers' side needed to stop Marta, the sport's greatest of all time, in order to taste success, all while they were without their own biggest star, Kelly Smith, who was suspended. On Saturday, when they won the competition for the first time since that triumph 18 years ago, they had to do it against the odds again.

The situations were very different, of course. In 2007, Arsenal were the dominant force at home and the European triumph they would enjoy was part of a quadruple, the first - and still only - completed by an English side. So while they were not the favourites to come out on top in the final against Umea, and it was a remarkable achievement that they did so, it was not a shock for the ages.

Saturday wasn't that, either - but it was almost the opposite situation. Arsenal haven't won a Women's Super League title for six years now, with their only trophies in the time since coming in the form of two League Cups, and yet they had reached a European final. In it, they were again underdogs, coming up against a Barcelona side that had won the last two Champions League titles and reached the final in six of the last seven seasons. And yet, once more, they upset the odds to claim a second continental crown.

What does it mean for Arsenal moving forward? The Gunners continue to live in the shadow of Chelsea in the domestic game, with the Blues winning a treble this season and not losing a single game in the WSL, but could this triumph act as something of a springboard as they look to challenge their London rivals more consistently?

And what does it mean for Barcelona? Is this simply a case of not being able to win them all? After all, they could still secure a domestic treble themselves, with two trophies already in the bag. Or should the club be concerned by some of the underwhelming performances that have cropped up in Pere Romeu's first season in charge?

