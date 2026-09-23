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Bruno Guimaraes still haunted by crucial World Cup penalty miss as Brazil target Australia redemption
Guimaraes addresses the scars of World Cup failure
The pain of a premature exit from the biggest stage in football rarely fades quickly, and for Guimaraes, the memories of Brazil's Round of 16 defeat to Norway remain painfully vivid. The Arsenal midfielder, who recently completed a high-profile move from Newcastle United, found himself at the centre of the national team's heartbreak when his missed spot-kick contributed to a 2-1 loss. As the Selecao regroup in Queensland for friendlies against the Socceroos, the 28-year-old was candid about the emotional burden he has carried since that night.
Speaking to the media, Guimaraes admitted he "suffered" significantly in the aftermath. “It was a terrible feeling. You’re never truly prepared for something like that to happen. It’s a scar, and it’s still very fresh, but it heals with time. It happened, and it’s part of the game," Guimaraes revealed.
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Turning dark moments into growth
Despite the lingering pain, the former Newcastle man is determined to ensure the experience serves as a catalyst for growth rather than a permanent setback. He remains defiant regarding his responsibilities on the pitch, insisting that he would not shy away from the spotlight if a similar situation arose in the future.
"I want to learn from my mistakes, We always focus on winning, but usually it’s defeat, the things that didn’t go right, that teach us the most. That’s where I can grow. If there were another penalty tomorrow, I wouldn’t hesitate. I’d step up to take it a thousand times over if I had to. I stay committed, but it was a dark moment, and I suffered a lot," he said.
A new leadership role
As one of the senior figures in a squad undergoing significant renewal, Guimaraes has embraced the responsibility of mentoring the next generation. With young talents like Estevao and Gabriel Bontempo entering the fold, he finds himself transitioning from a rising star to a seasoned veteran. Guimaraes noted the importance of creating a welcoming environment for debutants, recalling how he was supported when he first broke into the national side in 2020.
"I think the most important thing is to pass confidence to the younger players, to those arriving for the first time. My first call-up was in 2020 and since then a lot has happened in my life until now. When I arrived, all the older players gave me confidence so that I could feel as comfortable and at home as possible, to perform my best football. I think I'm on that mission now," he explained.
"The ones who stayed from the last World Cup, me, Gabriel [Magalhaes], Vini Jr, Raphinha, Douglas [Santos], Marquinhos, we have a different role, a leadership role, obviously. If you take the new players there, there are players who are 18, 19, 20 years old. I'm 28 and I'm feeling old next to these guys."
- AFP
Respect for Australia but focus remains internal
Despite the respect Brazil hold for the Socceroos, the South American giants are treating these friendlies primarily as an exercise in self-improvement. The team’s arrival in Townsville marks the start of a new chapter where tactical discipline and mental fortitude are the priorities.
"We are here thinking a little bit more in these friendlies about us, but of course we respect the Socceroos and hope we have a great game. Things haven’t been great recently, but from my perspective, the only way to turn the situation around is by playing well and winning games. We know that the fans are very hurt after everything that happened. We will only be able to do this by playing well, with good performances, winning games," Guimaraes concluded.
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