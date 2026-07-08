Bruno Guimaraes wants out of Newcastle as Arsenal step up transfer pursuit

In a major blow to Eddie Howe's plans for the new campaign, the BBCreports that Guimaraes has requested a move away from Newcastle. The 28-year-old, whose current contract runs until the summer of 2028, has been the heartbeat of the Magpies' midfield since his arrival from Lyon in 2022, but he is now believed to be seeking a new challenge at a Champions League club. The news comes at a difficult time for the club, who have already seen significant departures during this window.

Newcastle are understandably reluctant to sanction the sale of their captain, especially after the high-profile exits of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon. However, the player's representatives have already held discussions regarding his future, and an initial fee of around £60m was suggested as a potential starting point for negotiations. While the Magpies will fight to keep their talisman, the pressure is mounting from the capital.



