'Best day of my life!' - Bruno Guimaraes reveals text from Newcastle icon Alan Shearer after 'unbelievable' Carabao Cup final triumph over Liverpool
Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes revealed that he received a text message from Alan Shearer before Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guimaraes thrilled to win Carabao Cup
- Received a text message from legendary Shearer
- Magpies beat Liverpool to end 70-year trophy drought