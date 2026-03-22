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Bruno Guimaraes confirms he's in isolation after being diagnosed with illness following trip to Barcelona with Newcastle
Mumps diagnosis for Newcastle star
NGuimaraes has confirmed that he is currently in isolation after being diagnosed with mumps. The midfielder was a notable absentee during the Magpies' disappointing 2-1 defeat to local rivals Sunderland on Sunday, a result sealed by a late Brian Brobbey goal at St James' Park.
The 28-year-old took to social media to explain why he was unable to support his team-mates from the stands, revealing that he noticed physical symptoms shortly after returning from the club's Champions League trip to Camp Nou. Guimaraes had travelled to Spain to watch Newcastle's 7-2 loss to Barcelona, despite already being sidelined with a hamstring issue sustained against Tottenham in February.
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Guimaraes confirms diagnosis
Sharing the news with his followers, the former Lyon man detailed the rapid onset of the infection. "The only reason I'm not at the stadium in Newcastle is that after our flight back from Barcelona, I noticed my face was swollen and thought I was having an allergic reaction," Guimaraes wrote on Instagram. The swelling is a common symptom of mumps, which affects the salivary glands.
The midfielder quickly sought professional advice as the condition worsened overnight. Guimaraes added: "But the next day when I woke up, I realized it was much more than that. I sent a photo to the doctor and he came to examine me. It was confirmed that I have mumps, and I need to remain in isolation for five days and stay away from physical activities for a bit longer. My focus now is to recover and be 100% as soon as possible."
Transfer speculation intensifies
While the health update clarifies his absence, it comes at a time when Guimaraes is being increasingly linked with a move away from Tyneside. Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to secure his services in a deal worth approximately £69 million, as the Red Devils look to overhaul their midfield ahead of next season.
Old Trafford veteran Casemiro has reportedly recommended his international team-mate to United officials as he prepares to depart the club this summer. However, any deal could be challenged by Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the Spanish giants view Guimaraes as a long-term successor to legendary duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.
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Impact on Eddie Howe's plans
The timing of the illness is another blow for Eddie Howe, who is already dealing with a mounting injury list at St James' Park.
Guimaraes has not featured since February 10, and his period in isolation will further delay his return to training as the club look to navigate a difficult run of results in the Premier League.
With the Magpies struggling for form following their heavy European exit and the derby loss to Sunderland, Howe will be desperate to get his midfield talisman back into the fold.
For now, the Brazilian remains confined to his home, focusing on a recovery that Newcastle fans hope will be swift amid the swirling rumours of a high-profile summer transfer.