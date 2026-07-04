Bruno Guimaraes says Brazil must silence 'cunning' Erling Haaland as midfielder eyes midfield battle with Martin Odegaard in Norway showdown

Despite Norway's historical advantage over Brazil – boasting two wins and two draws in their previous encounters – Haaland has publicly labelled the five-time world champions as clear favourites for the knockout tie. Guimaraes, however, was quick to see through the striker's narrative, suggesting it is a tactical move to shift the burden of expectation.

Speaking to Caze TV, Guimaraes said: "He is very cunning in what he says. He takes all the responsibility off them and puts it on us. To be very honest, I don't care much about what people do. Football is decided on the field. Eleven against eleven. It's going to be a great game, hard-fought. They have their qualities too. Tall players, they will try crosses. We have to be smart. He is cunning; he is taking the pressure off them. We have to be prepared."