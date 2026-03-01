Bruno Fernandes surpasses David Beckham in Man Utd history books after magical assist vs Crystal Palace

The afternoon began with frustration for the home support as the Eagles took an early lead via Maxence Lacroix, threatening to spoil the atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half when Matheus Cunha was brought down in the area by Lacroix. The resulting red card for the French defender paved the way for Fernandes to equalise from the penalty spot with a composed finish.

He then turned provider, delivering a superb assist for Benjamin Sesko to score the winner and secure a 2-1 comeback victory. This result lifted United to third place in the Premier League table with 51 points, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal and eight points off second-placed Manchester City. Crystal Palace remain in 14th position with 35 points.