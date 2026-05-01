Evolution of Bruno Fernandes! How Man Utd captain mastered set-piece delivery as he closes in on Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League assist record

Fernandes is on the brink of matching one of the Premier League’s most iconic creative records. His assist for Benjamin Sesko in a match against Brentford took his total to 19 for the 2025–26 campaign, leaving him just one short of the record jointly held by Henry and De Bruyne.

After failing to register an assist in his first seven league appearances this season, the United captain has produced a remarkable turnaround. Fernandes has delivered 19 assists in his last 24 matches, putting the historic 20-assist benchmark firmly within reach with four games remaining.

The Portuguese midfielder has also climbed the all-time assist rankings, reaching 70 in the competition and moving into the top 20. Since his league debut in 2020, no player has recorded more assists, with Fernandes sitting narrowly ahead of Mohamed Salah during that period.