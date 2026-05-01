Why Cristiano Ronaldo & Marcus Rashford made life easy for Bruno Fernandes as Man Utd’s assist king assesses his most productive partnerships

Reflecting on his most successful partnerships at Old Trafford during a detailed interview with Opta Analyst, the 31-year-old highlighted how the intelligent movement of Ronaldo and Rashford simplified his role as a provider.

Discussing the specific runs made by his team-mates that dictate his passing choice, he said: “When you look at the top players in that list, Rashy [Marcus Rashford] is someone who likes the ball in behind and into the pockets. Normally, I would find him more into the space. Cristiano [Ronaldo] makes small diagonals behind the defenders, so I would always play in behind the defenders.

"When you play a little bit deeper and you have guys in front of you between the lines, it’s just about getting that ball through in the best way possible to give them a chance of shooting or eventually serving the other 10 or striker at that time.”