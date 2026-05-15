Move over Cristiano Ronaldo! Bruno Fernandes makes Man Utd history with fifth Player of the Year award win

The Portugal international has weighed in with eight goals, but the headline-grabbing statistics surround his immense creativity. Having created 124 chances this term, the fourth-highest tally in a single Premier League campaign, Fernandes is on the verge of equalling the competition's all-time assist record.

Currently sitting on 19 league assists, the United skipper requires just one more to match the milestone of 20 set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, with two domestic fixtures remaining to potentially surpass that legendary figure.