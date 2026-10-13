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Watch out, Michael Carrick! Wayne Rooney warns Man Utd boss of impending Bruno Fernandes 'explosion' as struggles continue
Frustration mounts at Old Trafford
Manchester United's dismal start to the Premier League season hit another low against Tottenham Hotspur. Despite taking the lead through Bryan Mbeumo and gaining a numerical advantage when Spurs were reduced to 10 men, Carrick's side faltered once again. Dominic Solanke's late strike salvaged a draw for the visitors, leaving the Red Devils with just a single victory from their opening six league fixtures.
The result visibly took its toll on Fernandes. The recently crowned PFA Player of the Year cut an isolated and exasperated figure at the final whistle, highlighting the growing tension within the squad as they struggle to build any early-season momentum.
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Warning signs for Carrick
Speaking to United Stand, Rooney expressed serious concerns about the Portuguese midfielder's current mindset. The former United striker believes the relentless pressure on the captain is creating a highly volatile situation.
"He’s fed up. I genuinely think he looks like ‘oh here we go again’," Rooney stated. "It’s the same thing and there’s only so many times, although he’s getting personal recognition for his performances, assists and carrying the team, but then sometimes you need taking out of that position."
Rooney stressed that Fernandes will not shy away from confronting the management if the current slump persists. "You can’t take yourself out but you need taking out of that role just to breathe again because I feel like now you can see it building, there’s going to be an explosion with him if this carries on," he added. "He’s not scared to come out and voice his opinion so there is going to be that explosion if this carries on the way it’s going."
Midfield tactical rethink required
To prevent a complete breakdown, Rooney has urged Carrick to overhaul his tactical approach and bolster a vulnerable midfield. He suggested either dropping Fernandes deeper or resting him entirely to inject some much-needed defensive solidity.
"I think whether you move him back or take him out the team you say we’re going to freshen it up a bit and be more solid in the midfield. You need to get results any way you can and say OK we will sit back a little bit," Rooney continued.
"[Youri] Tielemans can play in that position in the more attacking position but for me you need three in midfield at the minute because we’re getting outrun, we’re getting outplayed and all of a sudden you’ve got Mainoo and Tielemans who aren’t the quickest and aren’t the most mobile to cover the full width of the pitch so they need help in there," he noted.
"Whether you stick [Carlos] Baleba in there as well and say Mainoo is good going forward as well, they just need a bit more security to help the back four. You need to be solid first then try and win the game."
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Crucial tests on the horizon
Carrick is already operating under intense scrutiny, and the fixture list offers no immediate respite. United must now prepare for a demanding double-header, with clashes against Leeds United and Atletico Madrid fast approaching.
These upcoming fixtures could prove decisive for Carrick. If the manager fails to find a quick tactical solution to his midfield woes, he risks both further dropped points and a damaging public fallout with his most influential player.
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