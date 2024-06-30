Bruno Fernandes 'in touch' with Man Utd team-mates from England camp ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 last-16 tie against Slovenia as he admits Roberto Martinez's team 'need to change' in order to progress
Bruno Fernandes has admitted to being 'in touch' with England players ahead of Portugal's last-16 Euro 2024 tie against Slovenia.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Slovenia beat Portugal in March
- Fernandes admits change needed
- Will take on Slovenia in last-16 tie